I went to see Becoming Nancy - the beautiful musical at Birmingham Rep - here's my verdict

Stars: *****

Broadway and West End Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell has brought the story to the stage at Birmingham Rep in the form of this wonderfully uplifting, joyous musical, which although you may be forgiven for thinking is largely aimed at teenagers, entertains all ages in abundance.

Having read the book Becoming Nancy on a flight from New York to London, before the end of the journey, Jerry had made the decision to turn it into a musical, such was its impact. He then set about assembling some of the best in the business to bring it to life.

Set in 1979 it follows the story of an exceptionally talented, but slightly confused student David Starr who is obsessed with pop stars of the day. His bedroom wall is plastered with posters of Kate Bush, Blondie and Sting and he lives to sing and dance.

It is no surprise therefore that when he auditions for the school play, a production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, he is given a leading role, but it’s not Fagin as David was hoping, he is cast in the role of Nancy.

When the news gets out, everyone, but everyone has an opinion, especially the school bullies. Should David take the part, or refuse it because it is a girl’s role and miss out on the experience of a lifetime?

Enter his best friend, Frances and his co-star Maxie, to help him along the way.Joseph Peacock is outstanding in the role of David Starr with huge likeability as well as incredible vocals and dramatic skills. His solo performance of Just for Today was a stand out moment of the show.

Joseph Vella is perfectly cast as Maxie Boswell the hunky captain of the football team, with stunning good looks and exceptional stage presence.

The vocal performance of the night goes to Paige Peddie as Frances, whose performance of 'Who I Am' completely brought the house down. Add to that her powerful portrayal of a young, black girl fighting against racism and bullying and you have a star in the making.

The role of David’s mother, Kath, is played by West End star Rebecca Trehearn and she offered as you would expect, a well-honed, seasoned performance both dramatically and vocally. There is a beautiful song in Act One titled 'About Six Inches From Your Heart' which she delivered to perfection, bringing every mother in the audience to tears.

Daisy Greenwood is hilarious as Abigail Henson, David’s supposed girlfriend, with no inhibitions whatsoever and a comedy performance of the highest calibre.

Another vocal highlight was Daisy’s duet with Genevieve Nicole as Aunt Val, 'On The Night Bus', where their voices blended seamlessly.

Look out for more rib-tickling performances in the form of Sting, Debbie Harry and Kate Bush,all of whom made the audience laugh out loud. No spoilers here though, you need to see these three for yourselves.

Every number in the show is so energetic, fresh and dynamic, executed with gusto and pizazz by the young, enthusiastic ensemble who simply owned the stage from the off.

Musical director Sarah Burrell and her four strong band simply romp through the exceptional score with ease and should be congratulated on their unseen performance too.

The master of the modern musical, Jerry Mitchell’s direction and choreography is pacy and edgy, but still reflective of the time period. Being American, for me there was the question whether he could create the very English working-class setting and characterisations of the piece, but rest assured, his creativity is nothing less than incredible.

The fact that Mitchell was sitting right in front of me in the audience made my night and is definitely testament to his commitment and dedication to the show.

The set is uncomplicated but highly effective, with a single stage area which moved back and forth to create the different rooms in David’s house, the school and even a nightclub in Brighton and the cast moved the rest of the scenery and props efficiently throughout, so the show flows quickly and without any distractions.

Philip Rosenberg’s lighting plot is atmospheric, while Jean Chan’s costumes are colourful and completely authentic. It was like stepping back into my youth.

Whilst there will be obvious comparisons between the Becoming Nancy and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie shows, for me this tips the scales.

It is funny without being crude, it is uplifting and vibrant, the music is catchy and heart-warming and all in all the show is a modern day coming of age musical with a clear message. Who could ask for more?

Becoming Nancy must surely be heading for London next as it is definitely worthy of a West End run and then a full UK tour. Fingers crossed, but just in case, I will be back to see it again before the end of the run in Birmingham. That’s how good it is.

Becoming Nancy is at Birmingham Rep until November 2. For tickets visit birmingham-rep.co.uk or telephone the box office on 0121 236 4455.