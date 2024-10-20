Former EastEnders favourite joins Mary Stevens Hospice pantomime

The talented actor who played the unlucky in love Garry Hobbs in the popular BBC soap, will be “swimming the boards” as King Triton, joining BGT’s Amy-Lou as Ursula, during February half term.

Ricky took time out of his busy schedule to visit the hospice and spent time with the CEO, Claire Towns (pictured) who introduced him to staff, volunteers, patients and their families during his visit.

Ricky said: “When I was asked to join the wonderful Mary Stevens Hospice in their production of The Little Mermaid, I jumped at the chance.

"I love doing panto and to perform for such a well-respected charity knowing my involvement will help local people who rely on the care the hospice provides, is an honour. I usually play the panto villain and so bringing Ariels loving Father, King Triton to the stage will be a fin-tastic opportunity for me!”

Tickets for the February half term panto can be purchased online at https://boroughhalls.co.uk/msh-the-little-mermaid.html or by calling the hospice direct on 01384 377 778.