Night of laughs and good beer at Stourbridge Taproom

The Green Duck Beer Co. Taproom on Rufford Road in Stourbridge has been putting on a comedy show each month since June and will have its biggest name to date as Alasdair Beckett-King headlines the Quackers Comedy Club night on Thursday.

Alasdair Beckett-King’s whimsical comedy has seen him become one of the most sought-after comedians around, starring on Mock The Week, Comedy Central, and Radio 4’s The Now Show, as well as being named the host of Radio 4's new improv comedy show “Wing It”, which will be broadcast later this year.

He'll be supported on the night by Roger Monkhouse, who has been a regular fixture at comedy clubs such as The Comedy Store and The Glee Club, as well as being a write on shows like 8 out of 10 Cats.

They will follow in the footsteps of comedians Jonny Pelham and Markus Birdman in playing at the Green Duck, which has been building a reputation as an entertainment venue, having hosted Euro 2024 games.

The Taproom will be full of comedy fans

The Taproom will also be providing fresh pizzas during the night, as well as its selection of award-winning beers, all brewed next door to the Taproom.

Tickets to the show start at £14, with doors opening on Thursday at 6pm and the show starting at 8pm.

To find out more and to buy tickets, go to greenduckbrewery.co.uk