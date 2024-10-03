Fresh plans submitted to demolish dairy farm in Great Barr and build 13 homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s the third time a planning application has been submitted to develop the land at Beacon Dairy Farm on Doe Bank Lane.

Five years ago plans to demolish the farm buildings and build 14 homes were approved by Walsall Council planning officers.

But earlier this year, a similar proposal was refused, with planning officers deeming the proposal inappropriate for the green belt.

Aerial plans for new housing development on Doe Bank Lane in Great Barr. Photo: White Ridge Architecture on behalf of Tame

In the most recent plans, applicant Tame Homes Ltd promised to turn the 1.93 hectare site into an inclusive, integrated and well connected place with a range of house types to respond to the local market and need.

Access will be from Doe Bank Lane, the plans state the road will be wide enough to allow two vehicles to pass.

The site was previously used as a dairy farm, as well as being used as a chicken unit. Located on site are a number of storage sheds, two derelict buildings, an outbuilding, an old machine house and a residential property.

Drone shot of current site on Doe Bank Lane in Great Barr. Photo: White Ridge Architecture on behalf of Tame

Nearby is Doe Bank Bark as well as Foxhills Riding School and livery yard.

The applicant said: “The proposal has evolved following a design assessment of the site and surrounding context.

Artist impression of proposed homes on Doe Bank Lane in Great Barr. Photo: White Ridge Architecture on behalf of Tame

"They have been designed so that they sit well within the site’s rural setting, minimise impact, enhance the character of the area and are in keeping with the site’s setting.

"Secured private gardens then take advantage of views over existing tree screened boundaries and open fields beyond.”