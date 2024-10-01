Delays on M6 after vehicle breaks down near Great Barr

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There were reports of congestion building up on the southbound carriageway to Junction 10 and from the entrance of the M5 to Junction 1 following reports of a broken down vehicle between Junction 8 and Junction 7.

It saw two lanes closed while officers from National Highways West Midlands worked to recover the vehicle.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are closed on the M6 southbound between Junction 8 for the M5 links and Junction 7 for Great Barr due to a broken down vehicle,

"There are heavy delays and congestion building back towards M6 Junction 10 and M5 Junction 1."