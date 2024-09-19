Former Great Barr GP surgery that ‘vanished into thin air’ set to become flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The move to turn the empty building in Newton Road, Great Barr, into eight apartments has been approved by planners at Sandwell Council.

The former doctor’s surgery has been empty since private healthcare company Summerfield Heath went into administration last year.

Several entries on the consumer review website Trustpilot said they were left angry and frustrated when the Great Barr surgery closed suddenly and “vanished into thin air,” according to one furious patient.

The work includes new single and two-storey front and side extensions and a loft conversion to make way for the eight new flats.

A statement included with the application said: “The proposal provides for eight one-bed apartments, six of which are within the existing envelope of the existing building. Two apartments formed within a modest first-floor extension. The design introduces stylish duplex living for the first-floor apartments where bedroom spaces are within the mezzanine level.

“The applicant runs a local family-owned estate agents business. This has directly informed the design compromising of entirely one-bed apartments as the local demand is clear. As a result these apartments are aimed at young professionals who want a high-quality living space with excellent transport links for both private and public commuters.

“The external façade design takes influence from some local houses and other design precedents.

“A majority of the façade will be white rendered similar to the materials of the existing extension wing of the building. As a contrast, the proposed gable extensions will be a red-multi facing brick.”