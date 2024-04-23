Man taken to hospital after crash near Cradley Heath train station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place near near to the junction of Lower High Street and Chester Road at around 9.38am on Tuesday.

Ambulance crew rushed to the scene where upon arrival, they discovered one patient, a man.

He was treated for injuries which were not thought to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

The crash resulted in minor disruption on the roads as motorists were advised to allow extra time to travel or seek other routes.