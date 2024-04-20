Black Country carer and councillor chosen to fight election for Labour in Wyre Forest

Councillor Smith is a mother to four grown-up children and a carer to her youngest daughter who has multiple disabilities. Councillor Smith says her experiences have given her a ‘unique perspective’ on the everyday day challenges faced by people with disabilities, unpaid carers and parents relating to education, social care and the NHS.

Before becoming a councillor, she worked for a domestic abuse charity, in hospitality and the insurance sector - most recently setting up her own community interest company focused on community projects.

She said: “It is both an honour and privilege to be selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Wyre Forest.

“Local people are telling me that they have had enough of this Conservative government and that it is time for change. Labour has a plan for a fresh start, and I won’t let you down in being part of that change.

“I will be a down-to-earth and approachable MP, and a strong voice for the whole of Wyre Forest. The hard work starts now, so I can’t wait to start spreading Labour’s positive message of change."

Wyre Forest has been represented by Conservative Mark Garnier since 2010. Labour last won the seat in Tony Blair's landslide of 1997 but then in 2001 local doctor Richard Taylor won the seat campaigning against the downgrading of Kidderminster Hospital - the doctor then won again in 2005.