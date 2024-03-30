Black Country man avoids jail after pleading guilty to making child abuse images

Scott Greenaway pleaded guilty to creating indecent images of children and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday. He created the images in 2019 and 2021. Greenaway was given a two-year community order.

Greenway, 41, of Grange Road, Cradley Heath, will also be placed on the sexual offenders' register for five years. He was also ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge.