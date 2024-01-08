More flats planned next to busy route

The plan for ten new flats inside a three-storey apartment block has been put forward by developer RKA Holdings.

The application asks for permission to build the flats on hardstanding next to three existing buildings – Beechwood Court, The Old Vicarage and Chartwell Grange – that are already the location of 40 flats and bedsits.

The ten parking spaces required for the ten new flats would be included across the site.

A statement included with the application said: “The existing land is currently vacant but sits within a wider development of 40 dwellings. The proposals are to create ten one-bed apartments which are rented on a long-term basis with the majority of occupants on low income.

“The applicant wants to develop the site to service new tenants that are seeking affordable accommodation.Due to nature and use of the buildings adjacent to and in the immediate surrounding areas, it is accepted that the proposals would not detrimental and would enhance the area.”

The three-storey apartment block would be built not far from a new housing estate in Halesowen Road that has recently been completed.

Housing developer Dunedin had its plans for 53 homes at Haden Cross off the busy route approved by Sandwell Council at the end of 2018 – with work starting not long after.

Elsewhere in Halesowen Road, a total of 12 two-bed flats could be built on land owned by Sandwell Council in Old Hill, according to plans submitted by Thorne Architects.

The now-empty plot on the corner of Beechcroft Road and Halesowen Road was home to a Wesleyan Methodist church before it became derelict and was demolished in the early 2010s.

Plans were revealed at the end of 2020 to build new shops and prayer space alongside several flats in a four-storey building on the council-owned land.

A plan to demolish the former Regis Masonic Hall in Halesowen Road and build a sprawling eight-bed home was approved by Sandwell Council in 2021.