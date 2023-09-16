Replacement sundial installed at Black Country mansion house after original stolen

Staff members Anne Willetts and Alison Hyatt show off the new sundial

The new sundial has been installed on the side historic Cradley Heath mansion house and the artist has recreated period detail.

Haden Hill House which was opened in 1878 but the old hall dates back further. The artist built the sundial at his nearby Mushroom Green workshop.

The Black Country is dotted with Luke Perry sculptures including the Mary MacArthur Women's Chainmakers Strike sculpture in Cradley Heath. He also recently installed a weathercock on top of St Peter's Church, Cradley.

He said: "After a year of making planning and painting it was a relief to finally have it in place.

"It’s a replica in galvanised steel of the 1907 original that is apparently somewhere (stolen) in a Black Country Garden."

Luke Perry installing the sundial

Haden Hill House and Haden Old Hall are run by Sandwell Museums Trust after being saved and protected by the Friends of Haden Hill Estate which was founded in the 1970s.

A spokesman for Sandwell Museums Trust said: "The fantastic sundial commissioned in 2022 by the Friends of Haden Hill Estate and created by Luke Perry was put into position on the side of Haden Old Hall.

"This is to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Haden Hill Park and replaces a sundial which was once in the same position in the early 1900s."

Sandwell Museums Trust are now holding tours and talks for interested residents at the Hall, which will be open from Haden Old Hall from 2pm to 4pm.