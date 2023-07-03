Trade unionists descend on Black Country festival marking women chainmakers' victory

The Women's Chainmakers Festival procession in Cradley Heath

There were processions, speeches and debates in Cradley Heath marking the successful strike led by Mary Macarthur after female chainmakers were denied a minimum wage in 1910.

This year's festival at Mary MacArthur Gardens, Cradley Heath, was all the more poignant as it was the first since the death of former committee chairman and local councillor Ann Shackleton in November.

Former Cradley Heath and Old Hill Councillor Shackleton had been the driving force over several decades raising the profile of Mary Macarthur through the annual festival and funding a statue.

Councillor Ann Shackleton

Her successor representing the ward Councillor John Tipper said: "As usual the festival is a timely reminder of the battles so many people had through the generations to get us the benefits we all take for granted now, the weekend, paid holiday and the minimum wage.

"It was an emotional day for a lot of us who knew and admired Ann because the festival was one of her favourite days of the year and she was dearly missed."

There was a re-enactment of the call to arms Mary made when she led 800 women out of their workshops and marched as The National Federation of Women Workers to victory.

The Women's Chainmakers Festival procession in Cradley Heath

Mary Macarthur was remembered at the annual festival

There was live music by Stream of Sounds, Clarion Choir, Chris Green and Sophie Matthews.

Several unions were represented on the day including UNISON, Unite and the GMB whose members were celebrating the end of the Sandwell Refuse Strike the previous day.

Women campaigning about various issues were also given a platform including plans to represent garment workers and emulate the chainmakers victory.

Several unionists and politicians took to the stage including the new Labour candidate for West Bromwich East Sarah Coombes.

She said: "It was fantastic to speak this afternoon at the TUC Midlands celebration of the Cradley Heath Women Chainmakers’ strike.

"Women in the Black Country and beyond still feel their legacy today."