General Election 2024: Veteran Warley Labour MP John Spellar to stand down this summer

The 76-year-old politician has represented Warley, which under the boundary changes will now be known as Smethwick, since 1992, when it was known as Warley West.

Mr Spellar, who has long been tipped for a place in the House of Lords, announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, this afternoon.

He said: "I informed the Labour Party I do not intend to contest the General Election.

"It has been an honour & pleasure to have worked for the great people of Smethwick and Oldbury for over 30 years, and also as a Government Minister. I look forward to continuing to play an active role in the Labour Movement."

Mr Spellar also represented Northfield from 1982 to 1983. His ministerial career included spells at the Ministry of Defence, Department of Transport and the Northern Ireland Office in Tony Blair's Government.

In November 2017, Spellar was appointed as a member of the UK Parliament delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

He was the Political Officer of the Electrical, Electronic, Telecommunications and Plumbing Union (EETPU) from 1969 to 1992.

Reacting to the news Warley resident Amardeep Singh tweeted: "As a constituent, I have to say this is a shock. You have been the best representative of our constituency and party we could ever have hoped for."