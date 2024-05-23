Legacy of aquatics centre to continue as it prepares to host country's best divers for championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Speedo Aquatics GB Diving Championships are heading to the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick, with the event playing a key role in the selection of the Olympic team for Paris, as well as selections for June’s European Championship team.

The first major senior event at the Commonwealth pool will see the schedule running across four days of competition from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 and the likes of Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Jack Laugher, Grace Reid and Noah Williams will look to impress at the venue which brought them Commonwealth titles two years ago.

It was the only newly-built venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and was built with the ultimate aim of becoming a community centre for people not just in Sandwell, but across the region, and the championships are the first major competition to take place there since the renovations were completed.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre general manager Richard Whinnerah said he and his staff couldn't wait to host the event and welcome back Aquatics GB.

He said: "As a venue used for the Commonwealth Games this event showcases the commitment to the legacy promises made.

"We hope that all volunteers, staff and competitors enjoy a fantastic event and look forward to coming back to Sandwell in the future.”

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for Sandwell to host the Aquatics Speedo GB Diving Championship at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick.

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix celebrates winning Gold in the Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.

"This will be the first major national diving event at the Aquatics Centre since hosting the swimming and diving events for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

"We are pleased to see the diving facilities being used for major competitions and we look forward to hosting further events like this at the Aquatics Centre in future.”

Mark Braithwaite, chief executive officer of Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT), said: “We are tremendously proud and honoured to host the national diving championships at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

"This prestigious event showcases some of the very best talent in the diving world and is a testament to our facility's exceptional standards and further highlights the aims for both Sandwell Leisure Trust and Sandwell Council to deliver national events as part of the Commonwealth Games Legacy.

“We look forward to welcoming spectators and participants to experience the championships.

Jack Laugher won Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard with Anthony Harding at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and returns to Sandwell looking for more gold. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

"It will be a remarkable display of skill that we hope will motivate people in Sandwell, and all watching, to take the plunge into diving or any of the incredible aquatics programmes we offer.”

Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands sits at the heart of sport in the UK, offering visitors unforgettable sporting experiences and a unique opportunity to see their heroes up close every week of the year.

“The Aquatics GB Diving Championships are an exciting addition to the West Midlands’ sporting calendar, with the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre set to once again provide a fantastic backdrop for world-class diving, as it did so successfully during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“We encourage seasoned sports fans, newcomers and families alike to snap up tickets and enjoy the country’s best divers battle it out for a coveted place in the squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Adult tickets are available from £8.50, with concession tickets available from £6.50, and can be bought at aquaticsgb.seetickets.com/tour/speedo-aquatics-gb-diving-championships