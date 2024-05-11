The new battery energy storage system would be built on six acres of land next to Wednesbury Asphalt Plant near the Midlands Metro depot at Wednesbury Great Western Street.

The work would take between a year and 18 months, according to the application lodged with Sandwell Council by Gresham House Devco Pipeline.

A new extended metro line from Wednesbury Great Western Street towards Dudley via Great Bridge and Tipton is currently being built – less than 100 metres away from the proposed battery farm.

A typical battery farm provides 90 minutes of electricity for around 600 homes during ‘peak’ times. The ‘lifetime’ of the farm would be 40 years, according to the application.