Sandwell gears up to vote amid polling station changes and identity checks

The three elections taking place next week on May 2 are for councillors, the West Midlands mayor and the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner roles.

Residents eligible to vote are also reminded to carry the correct photo ID documents on May 2. These may include a passport, a photo driving licence including a provisional licence, an older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass, an identity card with the PASS hologram, a Blue Badge, a biometric immigration document and some other forms of official ID or a Voter Authority Certificate which is a free form of ID to use at the polling station.

The deadline for application for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm tomorrow(24) .

If you are using a bus pass for ID check if it will be accepted by checking the Electoral Commission website electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or the Sandwell Council website. A young person's bus pass is not accepted photo ID.

Expired ID such as an expired passport will be accepted as long as the photo still looks like you. Anyone without accepted photo ID or a Voter Authority Certificate will not be issued will not be able to cast their vote.

There will be facilities to check identities behind a privacy screen and all polling stations will have at least one female member of staff.

Sandwell Council has 24 seats up for grabs this year and polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm.

The council’s returning officer Shokat Lal said: “I’d encourage everyone who intends to vote at a polling station in the elections on May 2 to check now that they have an accepted form of photo ID. Anyone who doesn’t has until 5pm on April 24 to apply for free photo ID.

“Please check in advance that you have your photo ID and know where it is so that you are ready to take it with you to vote. Your poll card will tell you if your polling station has changed and you can also check this on the council website.”

In Oldbury voters who previously attended Langley Swimming Centre will now vote at The Pavilion, in Barnford Park, in Moat Road or at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, in Londonderry Road, in Smethwick. Those who previously attended Our Lady and St Huberts School will now also vote at in Barnford Park.

In Smethwick voters who previously attended a temporary hut at Your Vets will now also vote at the aquatics centre. Voters who previously attended at the small building at Hadley Stadium will now vote at the stadium's main building, in Wilson Road.

In Cradley Heath voters who previously attended Haden Hill Leisure Centre will now vote at Haden Hill House Museum via the Lee Road entrance.

In Wednesbury voters who previously attended Tameside Primary Academy will now vote at Open Heaven Church, Price Road Gospel Hall, in Price Road. Voters who previously attended St Bartholomew’s Church Hall will now vote at Wednesbury Library, in Walsall Street.

In Great Barr voters who previously voted at Q3 Academy will now vote at Great Barr War Memorial Hall at the corner of Chapel Lane and Birmingham Road.

In West Bromwich voters who previously attended the Mercure Hotel will now vote at Beeches Road Methodist Church, in Beeches Road. Voters who previously attended at the Kuumba Centre will now vote at Kenrick Park Community Centre please use the rear entrance off Glover Street. Voters who previously attended to vote at St Philip's Church will now vote at a temporary hut in Beeches Road opposite. While those who previously attended West Bromwich Town Hall will now vote at the Central Library in High Street.

For more information telephone 0121 569 6999.