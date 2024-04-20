Work to convert troubled former pub can start after sitting empty for years

The former Cock Inn in Dudley Road, Rowley Regis, is being converted into three new homes after plans were backed by Sandwell Council in 2022.

The council’s planners have now signed off on 10 ‘preparatory’ conditions in the planning permission agreement from two years ago.

The ‘discharging of the conditions’ now means the main work can start.

The owners of the pub announced in 2021 they had been forced to close the Cock Inn after a string of incidents, including violent attacks from thugs and fly-tipping, and put forward plans to transform the watering hole into homes.