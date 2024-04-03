Metro passengers continuing to face disruption as work continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Metro posted a message on social media on Wednesday to inform passengers that there would be no service between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village, due to the essential works to reconstruct Dudley Street bridge.

The work began on Tuesday, March 26 and has left passengers travelling towards Birmingham on the Metro needing to find alternative means of transport as services are terminating at Wednesbury Great Western Street.

Trams are running every 10 minutes between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Great Western Street and tickets are being accepted on rail and bus services.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "No service between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village.

"Trams between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury Great Western only.

The current work means no trams are able to run between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village

Tickets accepted on NX West Midlands selected services and West Midlands Railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham."

After this work is complete, it has been confirmed by West Midlands Metro that there will be further closures after 8pm between Black Lake and Edgbaston Village over certain periods to allow for completion of the work.

These closures will take place on Thursday, April 11, then between Sunday, April 14 and Thursday, April 18, between Sunday, April 21 and Thursday, April 25, between Sunday, April 28 and Thursday, May 2, between Monday, May 6 and Thursday, May 9 and between Sunday, May 12 and Thursday, May 16.

To find out more, go to westmidlandsmetro.com/disruptions/changes-to-service-from-saturday-23-march-2024/