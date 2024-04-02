Council considering opening new children’s homes – as cost of placements rise by £2.75m

Sandwell Children’s Trust, which runs children’s services on behalf of Sandwell Council, said it is again considering opening ‘internal’ residential homes in the borough – a decade on from the last council-owned home closing.

The latest figures show more than 90 per cent of children in care in Sandwell are currently placed outside of the borough.

While places in residential homes are in short supply across the country, the problems are compounded by rising costs.

The cost of residential placements for Sandwell Council has risen by millions in the last 12 months – with the average weekly cost per child rising by around £850.

Not only that, the lack of places in Sandwell means children have to be placed outside the borough at an even greater cost. This is despite Sandwell Council saying it preferred to keep children in care in the borough.

“Not having sufficient local provision means children and young people that require residential placements are placed at a distance from Sandwell,” a report for the council’s children’s scrutiny board recently said. “Placing children outside of Sandwell can lead to increased costs i.e. the cost of visiting, arranging contact and not being able to access services that are universally available to Sandwell residents.”

According to the council, 90 per cent of Sandwell’s children who have been placed in residential care live outside the borough – with just six out of 62 children placed in a residential home in Sandwell. Children might have to be placed outside of the borough for safety or other issues.

There are currently 19 registered children’s homes in Sandwell ranging in size from single occupancy to 4-bed homes – which the council says ‘suggests’ there are 57 placements available in Sandwell.

Last year, 11 planning applications for children’s homes were submitted to Sandwell Council with only two approved. Five of the eight applications for ‘lawful development certificates’ – which allow houses to be converted into residential homes – were approved.

In the majority of the rejected applications in the last 12 months, the council’s planners have said the new residential homes, which usually accommodate up to three young people, would be in “unsuitable” areas.

One application for a residential home was rejected because “the impact of increased comings and goings” would disturb neighbours. “Insufficient parking” is also a regular reason for refusal from the council.

But while the council has refused the majority of planning applications, many of the rulings are being overturned by the government’s planning inspectors.

One application to convert a home in Oldbury has already been overturned this year by inspectors. Another application in Oldbury and another in West Bromwich are currently being reviewed.