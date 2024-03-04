Council tax rise on the cards for owners of empty properties

Owners will be charged double the amount of council tax after one year from April 1.

Previously, the additional 100 per cent council tax charge was only payable on empty properties after two years.

The news comes during national Empty Homes Week, which runs until Sunday.

Council bosses say the move will affect around 600 properties that have been empty for a year and will raise more than £800,000 over the financial year to invest back into services.

Accessible affordable housing and working with landlords to bring empty properties back into use were two of residents’ top priorities identified as part of a consultation on Sandwell Council’s budget.

Following the approval of the council’s budget, empty homes will be charged double the amount of full council tax if they are empty for more than one year.

Cabinet member for housing and built environment, Councillor Laura Rollins said: “We are facing a significant housing shortage in Sandwell and we cannot have homes sitting empty.

“We need 41,000 new homes by 2041. Having properties sitting empty only adds to the pressure on housing in the borough.

“By charging extra council tax on empty properties, we aim to increase the availability of affordable housing and reduce homelessness by bringing empty homes back into use.”

Anyone who owns a property that has been empty for more than one year as of April 1 will receive a letter advising them of the charges with their annual council tax bill from mid-March.

Second homes will also attract double the amount of council tax from April 1, 2025.

Currently second homes are charged an additional 100 per cent council tax from the day they become empty. This will apply from the beginning of the next financial year.

Sandwell Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and resources, Councillor Bob Piper added: “The increase in council tax charges on empty properties will affect around 600 properties that have been empty for a year.

“This will help us to raise more than £800,000 in council tax over the financial year to invest back into council services.

“Not only that, we hope this will encourage landlords and owners to not allow homes to remain empty when they could provide much-needed housing.”

Uninhabitable and unoccupied furnished properties will continue to be charged full council tax, and properties which are empty for two years or more will continue to be charged at double the full council tax rate – rising to 300 per cent charges for homes empty for five years or more, and 400 per cent for empty properties left vacant for 10 years or more.