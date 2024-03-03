Tributes poured in for inspirational Baggies fan John Adams after family announce death

The Motor Neuron disease campaigner's daughter announced on Friday her father had passed away after a short spell at a hospice.

She tweeted: "I am sorry to inform you all our amazing dad passed away peacefully yesterday. He was a true warrior and inspiration to so many people we are so proud of him he made so many friends on this site so Thank you everyone he will never be forgotten.

"On behalf our family Thank you everyone for all your love and support We are overwhelmed with the response we have had and how much people loved Dad I have been asked if people could donate in his memory."

John's relentless positivity in the face of his health challenged earned him thousands of fans on social media.

West Bromwich Albion were one of the first to pay tribute to the avid fan, who often travelled from his home in Droitwich Spa to The Hawthorns to watch his beloved team.

The club tweeted: "John was an inspiring man and was steadfast in his work raising awareness of MND.

"He will be missed by his friends and family, as well as those who he touched on social media with his humour and love. The club sends its condolences to his family at this sad time."

WBA podcaster Chris Lepkowski commented: "Your dad's resilience and positivity on here were humbling and inspirational. Condolences to you and your family.

The MND Association added: "We're so very sorry to hear this news. John's support for the MND Association was incredible raising thousands £ and so much awareness.

"He inspired so many."

Dr Andrew Woodhead added: "He was a true Hero and an inspiration to so many people. I always looked forward to his posts which were always positive, encouraging and humorous.

"I’m going to miss this true gentleman and a real warrior. John is now at peace and my thoughts are now with his family and friends. God Bless you John the world was a better place with you in it, but you’ve left us with so many great memories and a Legacy of bravery and humour in the face of adversity."

To donate to John's campaign visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/John-adams44