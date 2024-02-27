Council tax bills set to rise by at least £65

Sandwell Council said council tax bills for households in band A and B – which equates to around three-quarters of the borough – would pay between £65 and £76 from April.

This includes council services but also contributions to West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service.

Sandwell Council has decided to increase its majority share of the precept by the maximum permitted five per cent with taxpayers in band A households having to hand over an extra £65 with others in band B households paying £76 more.

The cost of policing would rise by £8.67 and £10.11 for the same band A and B households in Sandwell with the yearly precept for West Midlands Police rising to £143.70 and £167.65 respectively.