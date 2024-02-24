Changes to parking permits and tickets set to be applied in Sandwell

It wants to introduce virtual permits, season and parking tickets for designated on street and off-street permit parking places or areas,

The system will also introduce virtual dispensations for on-street restrictions and prohibitions and allow the checking of tickets by a hand-held device checked against an electronic database.

It will replace the need for parking tickets to be dispensed from a machine when a motorist is parked in a designated area or space.

Both orders are planned to come into effect on March 18. Anyone wishing to question the validity of the order, claiming any aspect of the relevant legislation has not been complied with, can apply to the High Court by March 28.