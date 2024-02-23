New road safety campaign launches aimed at young people

Sandwell College recently hosted Sandwell Council’s Road Safety team and cabinet member for environment and highways, Councillor Danny Millard to the launch of its ‘For the one you love’ campaign.

The campaign targets young drivers, riders and passengers aged 17 to 24. who are statistically overrepresented in killed and seriously injured statistics.

There was also a display of 126 red roses, with each red rose representing one of the 126 young people aged 17 to 24 that has been killed or seriously injured in the West Midlands within a 12-month period as either drivers, riders or passengers.

The display provided a visual impact which captured the attention of the students, allowing the opportunity for engaging discussion about driver behaviour and coping strategies which passengers could adopt, should they find themselves in a situation where they don’t feel comfortable.

The young people then got to take a rose home for the one they love.

Angela Tombs, assistant principal for student services at Sandwell College, said: “Sandwell College was pleased to host the Sandwell Road Safety Team to launch this campaign.

"‘For the one you love’ is both a moving tribute to the young people who have lost their lives in road accidents and a learning experience for our students - the activity is highly impactful!”

Councillor Millard said: “Any single death on Sandwell’s roads is one too many. This campaign highlights the importance of safe driving to everyone but particularly to younger people who are more likely to be the victims of road traffic accidents."