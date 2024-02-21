DPD driver received threats before he was killed - court told

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill on Monday, August 21 last year.

The 23-year-old delivery worker had been set upon by seven men armed with an array of weapons including an axe, golf club, cricket bat and a machete.

On Wednesday, the third day of the murder trial of four men from the Black Country and a man from Peterborough accused of Mr Singh's killing, the victim's DPD colleague took to the stand to say how his co-worker had been threatened just two weeks before the attack.

Kamaljit Singh, who worked along side Aurman Singh for the delivery company most days, also told Stafford Crown Court that the pair had been to a festival the day before his colleague's death, where a fight had broken out involving "guns and machetes"

In a series of police interviews played to the jury, Kamlajit Singh told officers that Aurman Singh had told him he had been threatened over the phone two weeks before his death but that it was a "misunderstanding".

He also said the pair were at a kabaddi tournament in Derby the day before attack when a fight broke out and he had lost sight of his "close friend" Aurman Singh.