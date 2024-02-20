Top doctor honoured to be named first female president of medical body

Dr Sarb Clare, who is also an acute medical consultant at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, has taken on the role overseeing the West Midlands Physicians Association (WMPA), which was formed in 1950 with the object of advancing internal medicine and promoting friendship among physicians in the West Midlands.

She said: “I am delighted to be announced as the president of the WMPA.

"It is humbling to carry this baton on from so many great inspirational physicians; many of whom I have had the pleasure to work with, learn from and master the craft of medicine.

“As the first female president since the inception of WMPA in 1950, this is a pivotal time for the association.

"I am dedicated to ensuring we keep our principles of advancing internal medicine and promoting friendship amongst physicians as prime, whilst also ensuring we promote diversity and representation from all colleagues creating safe and rich conversations amongst our fabulous West Midlands family of physicians.

“Serving our people and providing high quality care whilst upskilling, teaching and inspiring our physicians of today and tomorrow is our core purpose.

"I am really looking forward to the journey ahead of the many educational and networking events we have planned for the coming years.”

It is not the first time Dr Clare has been honoured.

In 2020, she was awarded an MBE for her services to the NHS and her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Sarb Clare receiving her MBE

And she is a national and international pioneer in Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) which sees patients who need the procedure receive it when they arrive at hospital to aid faster diagnosis, leading to better outcomes.

She runs a yearly course – Ultrasound at the front door – and has created many free online learning tools and released her first medical book, Ultrasound for the generalist – a guide to point of care imaging.