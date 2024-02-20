Sandwell Council announce U-turn on scrapping lifeline Shopmobility scheme

Disabled users of the mobility scooter service are descending on the council house to protest the axing of Shopmobility but will now be celebrating a famous victory for people power.

Sandwell Councillors are set to vote on the budget, which did include "proposal to cut Shopmobility" however, in an 11th hour decision the council are no longer putting forward the cut, which would have saved £53,000 this year.

Councillor Bob Piper, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources, told the Express & Star: “Like other councils, we face significant financial pressures as a result of rising demand for our services at the same time as our costs are going up. This means we must always consider the most efficient and effective way to deliver services.

“We will always listen to our residents on proposals put forward as we set our Budget."

He added: “Following the feedback we have received from those who use our Shopmobility service, we will withdraw the proposal to close this service in the coming financial year (2024/25).

"Over the coming months, we will engage and consult with the people who use the Shopmobility service and will explore options for the future of the service."

Reform Party's Ray Nock, who was due to deliver a petition to full council, said: "This is fantastic news. We still will be turning up at the council. But instead of protesting, we will be celebrating this moment."