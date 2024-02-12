Nearly a dozen new swimming teachers needed at Black Country leisure centres with chance to change career for just £85

The Institute of Swimming has launched a swimming teacher training initiative with Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT) in a bid to increase its swimming teacher workforce.

The Institute of Swimming’s recruitment academy aims to provide more opportunities for people in the Black Country to become swimming teachers.

SLT is looking to train and recruit up to 11 new swimming teachers for Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Wednesbury Leisure Centre, Portway Lifestyle Centre and Tipton Leisure Centre.

The recruitment academy will offer people the chance to retrain for just £85 and embark on a career as a swimming teacher.

Training historically cost individuals £1,000.

There are no educational requirements for applying, nor do you have to be an ‘elite’ swimmer.

Being a swimming teacher offers flexible hours, predominantly weekday evenings and weekends, with the possibility of some daytime hours to support wider school swimming/preschool lessons.

The hours might suit someone who is looking for additional income from a second job, those looking for a part time role, retired people and those with caring responsibilities.

Swimming teachers usually work part-time hours, often for two to five hours in length.

The role of a swimming teacher may require a mixture of working from poolside and from within the water.

A standard uniform is provided and adaptions will be met to respect any cultural or religious beliefs and any disabilities.

Once qualified, SLT swimming teachers can expect to be paid from £14.91 per hour, plus many other employment benefits including further enhanced hourly rates for evenings and weekends, a local government pension scheme contribution of 16.2 per cent and staff leisure centre membership.

Mark Wildman, head of operations at SLT, said: “Our centres are looking to recruit a diverse community-based workforce to help meet the local demand for our learn-to-swim programmes.

"We are looking for aspiring people who recognise the importance of learning this valuable lifesaving skill. We are currently providing swimming lessons to more than 5,000 local children and adults per week, plus thousands of children through school swimming lessons.

“We are passionate about delivering high-quality, inclusive swimming lessons for our community and, by offering funded training opportunities through the recruitment academy, we aim to find enthusiastic people who wish to embrace a career in swimming teaching.

"It is our vision to be the swim school of choice for every parent looking for fun, inspiring and safety-focused swimming lessons for their children, and our swimming instructors are integral to us achieving this.”

The academy gives people the chance to become a swimming teacher for free with just a £85 registration fee and takes them through the Swim England Level One Swimming Assistant (Teaching) Course and Level Two Teaching Swimming Qualification.

The usual cost of these two courses is £1,000.

In addition to the training, applicants will also receive a one year membership to the Institute of Swimming and access to the online Introduction to Swimming Strokes - Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

Anyone interested should complete an online form by February 25.

To find out more or fill in the application form visit swimming.org/ios/course-information/sandwell-swimming-teacher-recruitment-academy