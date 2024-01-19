Teen charged after shots fired from car

Joshua Edwards, 18, from Walsall, was arrested in connection with an incident where shots were fired from a car in Woden Road East on Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old has now been charged on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police have said that they have increased patrols in the area following the incident while their inquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've stepped up reassurance patrols in the area as our inquiries into what happened continue.

"Anyone with information, or has dash cam footage, can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting log 3123 of 16/01/24.

"We're running Operation Target in a tough stance against a range of serious offences – including firearms. Officers are using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants, and targeting suspects as part of the ongoing operation."