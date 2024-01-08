Road to be closed for more than a week at railway station due to level crossing work

From January 20 until January 28 Woods Lane by Cradley Heath station will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for Network Rail to complete work.

A Sandwell Council public notice warned: "This order will temporarily prohibit vehicles from proceeding along Woods Lane, Cradley Heath from the junction of Forge Lane to the entrance to Griffin Woodhouse Limited.

"Access to any affected frontages, including business properties will be maintained, but only when safety permits. Traffic will be diverted via Chester Road, Cradley Road and vice-versa. In addition pedestrian access (Woods Lane) will be prohibited within the closed area of the works.

"A pedestrian diversion route will be signed via Chester Road, Cradley Road and vice-versa."