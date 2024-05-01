New royal honour for former council leader and public sector champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It has been announced that the King has appointed Dr Derrick Anderson, CBE, DL, as His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for the ceremonial county of the West Midlands on the retirement of Sir John Crabtree in August.

As Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Dr Anderson will continue the West Midlands Lieutenancy’s work in the communities of the West Midlands to promote civic, cultural, and social initiatives in the county’s seven metropolitan districts and boroughs of Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

It is the second largest Lieutenancy in the country with a population of nearly three million.

Dr Anderson has a long history of working in the public sector after coming to Wolverhampton in 1991 to work as director of leisure services at Wolverhampton Council becoming chief executive in 1996.

He then moved to be chief executive of the London Borough of Lambeth in 2006 (which he transformed from being the most challenged council in London to one of the best), stepping down in 2014.

He was a non-executive director of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and a founding trustee of the Commonwealth Games Legacy Trust.

Dr Anderson has also served as an independent member of the Strategic Board of the World Blind Games 2023 and is a director of the WAVE Trust, an international charity dedicated to reducing the root causes of violence experienced by children, including abuse, neglect and domestic violence.

He holds honorary doctorates for his work on social inclusion and cultural policy, has a keen interest in sports and the arts, and works with aid and development organisations in Southern Africa and the Caribbean.

Dr Anderson was awarded a CBE for services to local government in January 2003 and voted Public Leader of the Year in the Guardian Public Services Awards 2012.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr Anderson said he was honoured to accept the appointment and serve as Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands.

Dr Anderson has been a part of public life for years. He is pictured here with Sam Warnock (Heart of England), Mary Harpley (Advantage West Midland), and former broadcaster Bob Warman.

He said: "It is a great privilege to serve as the King’s representative in the West Midlands and to follow in the footsteps of Sir John Crabtree.

"I am committed to serving both His Majesty the King and supporting the people and organisations of the West Midlands.

“I look forward to working with colleagues and partners throughout the County, promoting our diversity and our unity and celebrating our achievements.”

Dr Anderson, who was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands in April 2023, praised the work and efforts of Sir John Crabtree.

He said: “Sir John has, over many years, worked tirelessly for the benefit of the West Midlands. His contribution as Lord-Lieutenant since his appointment in 2017 has been immense, demonstrating huge positivity for our County and its citizens.

"I am looking forward to building on his great legacy.”

Dr Anderson lives in Sutton Coldfield and will take office on August 5, succeeding Sir John Crabtree, who was appointed Lord-Lieutenant by HM The Queen in January 2017.