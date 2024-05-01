Man changes plea to kidnap charge to guilty

Mohammed Jamil, aged 39, of Leyton Road, Handsworth changed his plea to a charge of kidnapping to guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday. He is also charged with false imprisonment, assault and robbery, all of which he denies.

The charges relate to an incident where a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed after being dragged into a car in Tipton on November 23 last year.

Jamil's co-accused Idris Ahmed, aged 27, of Alexandra Road, Walsall is pleading not guilty to kidnap, robbery and assault and robbery, but has admitted false imprisonment.

A third man, Mohammed Saadh, aged 23, of Chipperfield Road, Birmingham did not appear yesterday.

The trial of all three men will begin in Wolverhampton on July 22.