Homes planned for eyesore former warehouse site

Sandwell Council’s planning committee approved a move to build 11 new homes and nine flats in Cardale Street in Blackheath.

The plan by Enrok Construction and Citizen Housing includes 11 two-and-three-bed homes and nine one-bed flats in a two-and-a-half storey building.

The new housing would be accessed using Cardale Street as well as a junction via Park Street off Archer Way.

The warehouse was demolished between 2012 and 2013 with the site remaining vacant since. The front of the old unit was kept in place to protect the site but has become an overgrown eyesore and attracted graffiti after being left untouched for so long.

The application was approved unanimously without debate by the planning committee at the meeting in Oldbury on November 29.

Concerns were raised about the surface and foul drainage on the site.

Just days before the meeting, a flood risk assessment by Staffordshire County Council said the application should not be approved because of insufficient information about drainage and the objection would remain until the proper paperwork was provided.

The Environment Agency said the planned homes and flats would not disrupt the sewer entrance it maintains on the land.

Ahead of the meeting, residents in the bordering Avenue Road said they had experienced issues with drainage and were concerned that building more houses would make it worse.

An existing boundary wall between the rear gardens of Avenue Road and the land would be kept.

A statement included with the application said: “Currently the site is disused and not maintained. The dilapidated walls of former buildings remain and look unsightly.

“For a highly visible site it is unappealing and does not contribute to the character of Rowley Regis. A landscaped buffer will be provided around the frontage of the new buildings with the inclusion of some new shrubbery.

“All car parking is to be provided within the site so as not to detract from the street scene.”