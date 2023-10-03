Road closures: A dozen for Black Country drivers over the next fortnight

There are several road closures to look out for in the region.

And some are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The details for the the existing and upcoming closures for Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley are below.

Walsall

Three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 9pm September 23 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 10a to jct 6, lane closures for barrier repairs.

M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am December 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 9 to junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 6am December 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 10a to jct 10, lane closure for barrier repairs.

M54, from 9pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 10 to junction 10 A , lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

M54, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 11 to junction 10, lane closure for inspection/survey.

Sandwell

Three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct eight to jct 6, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

A4123, from 9pm September 18 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions M6, junction 8 to M5, junction 3, lane closure switching for horticulture (cutting and planting) and litter picking.

M6, from 9pm September 23 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 10a to jct 6, lane closures for barrier repairs.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 11pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct eight to jct 8, Lane closure for technology works.

M5, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions jct three to jct 4, lane and slip road closure for inspection works.

Dudley

One closure is due to start over the next two weeks: