Sandwell police carry out a day of action across the borough

An officer peeling off illegal window tints from a vehicle.

Operation Advancew saw Sandwell police spend the day executing warrants, making arrests and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Working with partner agencies, they acted on information about drugs across the borough, carried out weapon sweeps, stopped motorists who put lives at risk and cracked down on off-road bikes.

Rowley Police tweeted a picture of an officer with some of the items they had seized.

A total of 55 vehicles were pulled over around the borough and 29 traffic offences reported, with eight vehicles in total seized – seven for having no insurance, and one for having no tax. A man was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Talking about the whole operation, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, from Sandwell Local Policing Area (LPA), said: "What matters to you, is what matters to us, and this day of intense action was focussed on tackling some of these issues.

“We had significant police resources out across the borough and worked with a range of our partners to address your concerns.

"Our existing Sandwell teams were bolstered with extra officers and staff from other departments for this intensive day of action

“We also worked alongside our invaluable volunteers such as Streetwatch and our cadets who give up their time to help make Sandwell such a special place.