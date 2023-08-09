Launch event helps to get new community initiative launched

A large number of people turned up to help launch the programme

Birmingham Phoenix stars Henry Brookes, Sophie Devine and Will Smeed were at West Smethwick Park, Sandwell today as part of a community launch event by KP Snacks encouraging local families to pick up a bat and ball and give cricket a try.

Over the next three years and in collaboration with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), 100 non-turf cricket pitches will be installed or refurbished across England and Wales.

Suitable areas were identified by assessing against key measures of population reach and bringing cricket to those who may not have had access to facilities previously or whose facilities have degenerated over time.

The pitches will be maintained and run by Sandwell Council and five pitches will be installed and ready to use and play on this year, with more completed over the next two years.

Cricket fans young and old got the opportunity to play with professional players

The ‘Everyone In’ campaign is part of KP Snacks’ commitment to get people active through cricket over the course of their five-year partnership with The Hundred.

Henry Brookes, Birmingham Phoenix said: “Truly outstanding grassroots facilities is so important for the longevity of cricket.

"It is a great, fun way to stay healthy and get all your family and friends involved.

"I really hope the communities within the area enjoy the facilities as I would love to see interest and participation in the game continue and grow here”.

Kevin McNair, Marketing Director at KP Snacks said: “At KP Snacks, we recognise we have a responsibility to our consumers and communities, and we are proud to be championing healthier lifestyles for them.

"Throughout our five-year partnership with The Hundred, we’re aiming to help thousands of families across the region become more active and we’re building on this with our new community pitch initiative which invests in local communities and improves access to cricket across the West Midlands.”

There were different skill tasks up as part of the launch event

Tony Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at the ECB said, “We have been working with local authorities and Sport England on Playing Pitch Strategies over the last 10 years and we know that in urban areas in the West Midlands, demand for cricket significantly outstrips supply.

"The ECB’s Non-Turf Pitch programme, now boosted by the brilliant partnership with KP, is one way in which we are investing to meet this demand, creating new opportunities for local communities across the region to access high quality cricket facilities in parks and recreation grounds where they live.

"These new facilities are getting more people active, whether that is with their local club, school, or through All Stars and Dynamos, as well as supporting the rapid growth in Women’s and Girl’s cricket.”