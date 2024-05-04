Black Country schools shortlisted for prestigious award dubbed the 'Oscars of education'

The Tes school awards celebrate the education community every year, where private and public schools are joined together to champion their achievements across multiple different categories.

There are a total of 21 different awards up-for-grabs, from a surprise life-time achievement award - kept under wraps until the finale - to the best use of technology, best headteacher, most inclusive school and many others.

Three brilliant schools in the West Midlands have made the cut and have been placed onto a shortlist for two different awards, with two going head-to-head for the top prize.

One of the schools, Lea Forest Primary Academy, has been shortlisted for the Tes Primary School of the Year Award, and is the only West Midlands school to be on the list.