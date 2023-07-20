Special Inspector acknowledged for years of service with award

Special Chief Inspector Anne Russell has been honoured with a national Police Volunteer of the Year award. Photo: West Midlands Police

Special Chief Inspector Anne Russell has been honoured with a national Police Volunteer of the Year award at the British Association for Women in Policing (BAWP) Annual Awards 2023.

The award recognised Ms Russell's decades of service and contributions to the force, with 36 years as a police support volunteer.

She began her career with West Midlands Police in 1987, initially joining the force as a Special Constable in Sandwell and worked to drive positive changes in the force and ensure volunteers and especially women were able to access the necessary support and resources.

Over the years, Ms Russell climbed the ranks and currently serves as a Special Chief Inspector in the West Midlands Police Learning & Development department.

Alongside her day-time role in the Traffic Investigations Unit, the force said she goes above and beyond by dedicating an additional 60 to 80 hours each month as a Special Chief Inspector.

Ms Russell has played a pivotal role in establishing a unique training programme for Specials, allowing them to work alongside professionals in the Homicide unit, gaining valuable insights into investigative techniques and procedures.

She has also forged strong connections with the football planning team, which ensures that each ground has a dedicated point of contact for Specials, providing crucial support during football games.

Talking about her award, she said: “I love volunteering for WMP and being part of a such a supportive community.

"I joined in the 80s at a time where support for women in policing was lacking, and it motivated me to create a more supportive environment for our volunteers.

"I am extremely grateful for the support of my senior leadership team, who recognise the value of flexibility in allowing me to fulfill my volunteering duties.

"Their understanding and encouragement enable me to make a meaningful impact through my volunteer work while balancing my professional CSJ responsibilities.

“Establishing the welfare hub and Women in Policing support group has been incredibly rewarding.

"Seeing the positive impact it has on our colleagues inspires me to continue striving for inclusivity and empowerment within our force."

Sam Booth, Head of our Citizens in Policing said: “We are so proud of Anne’s achievements and would like to thank her for her dedication and long service.

“Throughout her career, Anne has embraced the challenges and triumphs of policing, consistently striving to make a positive impact on her colleagues and supporting our volunteers.