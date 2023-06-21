Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Langley and Smethwick Swimming Centre will both close on Friday, July 14, ahead of the grand opening of the former Commonwealth Games venue, off Londonderry Road, on Monday, July 24.

A spokesman for Sandwell Leisure Trust said: "With the new exciting Sandwell Aquatics Centre opening on July 24, we can confirm that both Smethwick Swimming Centre and Langley Swimming Centre’s last day of service will be Friday July 14, both sites will then close to the public.

"These much-loved centres have given the residents of Sandwell an amazing amount of pleasure since their opening back in the 1930s. It would be impossible to calculate the thousands and thousands of local residents that have learnt to swim and enjoyed using these iconic centres.

"Members will be receiving further updates about their membership transfer and other frequently asked questions. However, you can also email SACInfo@slt-leisure.co.uk or visit the pre-sale hub located at Smethwick Swimming Centre with any questions or support you may need."

The trust also thanked the swimmers and staff for their loyalty over the decades.

The spokesman said: "We would like to thank all the loyal members and customers who have supported both centres over many years and we look forward to welcoming you to Sandwell Aquatics Centre when it opens to the public on July 24.

"Finally, we would also like to acknowledge and thank all our staff teams at both centres who have continued to work hard to deliver great customer service for our members, many of which are also moving over to work at Sandwell Aquatic Centre."

The new aquatic centre boasts a 50-metre Olympic-sized swimming pool, 10-metre high dive tower and 25-metre pool, 100-station gym, dry diving, football pitch and four-courts.

The spokesman added: "Sandwell Aquatics Centre has something for everyone. Acting as a wellness hub for Sandwell and its surrounding communities, we want you to be able to enjoy a huge range of sport and exercise activities with us to keep you and your family healthy and happy."

There will be an open weekend at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. More details will be announced in due course.