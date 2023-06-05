Man dies after being hit by train in the Black Country

By Adam Smith

A man died in the Black Country after being hit by a train on Sunday evening.

Dudley Port Railway Station
Emergency services responded to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Dudley Port station, near Tipton, around 6.40pm.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene and police ruled his death was not suspicious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an incident at Dudley Port Railway Station at 6.39pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the trust's hazardous area response team and a MERIT trauma doctor were sent to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

A British Transport Police spokesman added: "Officers were called to Dudley Port at 6.37pm on June 4 following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Trains between Birmingham and Tipton were delayed until 10.30pm on Sunday.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

