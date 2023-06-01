Tividale veterinary nurse takes on gruelling running challenge in aid of needy pets

Katie Rose

Katie Rose, who is head veterinary nurse at White Cross Vets in Tividale, is raising money for White Cross Fund which helps cover the cost of veterinary treatment when existing clients are facing financial hardship.

The fund’s primary aim is to keep people and their pets together for longer.

Across White Cross Vets’ 21 practices, the White Cross Fund has provided tens of thousands of pounds worth of treatment to more than 100 pets in recent years.

Katie, who has only ever completed one 13.1 mile run previously, started the challenge earlier this year and has already run the Ironbridge and Birmingham half marathons, as well as the 10-mile Cannock Chase.

She will now complete four more half marathons in the coming months, starting with Derby in June, the Birmingham Black Country, which is on the canal, in July, Solihull in August and Wolverhampton in September.

“The White Cross Fund helps to alleviate the frustration of not always being able to offer the full level of treatment possible when a pet is in desperate need, due to financial restrictions," said Katie, who has worked at the practice on Regent Road for eight years.

"Our entire team are pet lovers first and foremost and it’s fantastic when the White Cross Fund can be used to support important and often life-saving care.

“I’ve seen first-hand how the White Cross Fund makes a positive difference to less fortunate pets in our local community. It’s often emergency cases that were completely unexpected, that benefit most, and the reality is that the White Cross Fund often provides an alternative to euthanasia.

“We recently treated a cat that had been hit by a car and its leg had to be amputated.

"It also had a nasty open wound that took a long time to heal and required a lot of treatment.

"It was a major operation and required lots of follow-up consultations. The owner simply couldn’t pay for it all, but thankfully the fund meant we could save the cat’s life.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting people hard and completing this challenge will mean that our team can save the lives of more pets in our local community, with every penny raised directly benefitting pets in and around Tividale.”

Katie added: “I’d only ever run one half marathon before and that was four years ago, but I decided to set myself a challenge this year.

"I’m getting faster and shaving five minutes off my times in each race, which I’m hoping to build on in the next event, and I’ve now entered next year’s London Marathon.”

Anyone wanting to sponsor Katie can visit White Cross Vets in Tividale, which is located on the corner of Regent Road and Oakham Road, or for further information call 01384 884141.