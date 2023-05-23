Appeal launched as concern grows for missing man

George has been missing since Sunday and Sandwell Police are looking for help with finding him. Photo: Sandwell Police

Sandwell Police has issued an appeal to help with finding George, who has been reported as missing since Sunday, May 21 and who the force have said it is concerned for his welfare.

George has been described as having a slim build, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black trousers and white trainers.

Sandwell Police have also asked that if anyone sees George, they are not to approach him, but to instead contact them on 101.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "Have you seen George?

"The 25-year-old has been missing since Sunday night (21 May), and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"George is of slim build with short brown hair.

"He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black trousers and white trainers.