Woman freed from home after van crashes into it in Black Country

By Thomas ParkesSandwellPublished:

A woman had to be "freed" from her home by firefighters in the Black Country after a van collided into it.

The incident. Photo: Black Country Radio
Fire crews were called to the incident on Halesowen Road in Old Hill, Rowley Regis, today at 11.30am. (Thurs)

Both the woman inside the house and the driver of the van were not injured and were discharged at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The first of our crews arrived three minutes after being mobilised.

"Two fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle attended, crewed by firefighters from Haden Cross, Oldbury and Wednesbury fire stations.

"A woman who was inside the property was not hurt, but needed to be freed via the front door once the van had been winched away.

"We left the incident in the hands of the police and council just before 1.15pm."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.27am to a road traffic collision involving a van that had collided with a house at the junction of Halesowen Road and Coxs Lane in Old Hill, Cradley Heath. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman from the house and a man who was the driver of the van. Both were assessed by ambulance staff and were uninjured. They received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

