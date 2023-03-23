Woman freed from home after van crashes into it in Black Country

The incident. Photo: Black Country Radio

Fire crews were called to the incident on Halesowen Road in Old Hill, Rowley Regis, today at 11.30am. (Thurs)

Both the woman inside the house and the driver of the van were not injured and were discharged at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The first of our crews arrived three minutes after being mobilised.

"Two fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle attended, crewed by firefighters from Haden Cross, Oldbury and Wednesbury fire stations.

"A woman who was inside the property was not hurt, but needed to be freed via the front door once the van had been winched away.

"We left the incident in the hands of the police and council just before 1.15pm."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.27am to a road traffic collision involving a van that had collided with a house at the junction of Halesowen Road and Coxs Lane in Old Hill, Cradley Heath. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.