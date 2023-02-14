Notification Settings

Aquatics centre on course to reopen later in year

By James Vukmirovic

Work to transform one of the centrepiece venues of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is proceeding as planned.

The work is ongoing to convert the Sandwell Aquatics Centre into a new community venue
The Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which was the only new building for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, is on track to reopen as a community venue in August.

The £73 million building in Smethwick is being refitted to remove the spectator seating and replace it with sports halls, changing rooms and other facilities as part of a legacy plan to make it a community venue.

The leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said it would create a lasting legacy for the area.

She told the BBC: "People can't wait for it to open.

"It well and truly put Sandwell on the map."

Since the games, workmen have removed 4,000 seats and are building two sports halls, an extra floor, dance studio, steam room and sauna and storage spaces, as well as women-only areas and a brand new car park.

The 50m pool has also been divided into three areas, while the centre can also be used for competitions as required.

Tony Farnsworth, who is leading the work for the council, said the original build had been hit by a series of issues, including Covid, Brexit and wet weather, but the rebuild had been relatively smooth.

He also said work was due to finish in mid-July, but no date had been set for the reopening yet.

The centre hosted the most gold medal events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with 64 handed out from both diving and swimming events, and was used throughout the 11 days of competition.

