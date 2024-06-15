Former West Brom favourite Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Campbell became unwell last month and was subsequently admitted to hospital.

The striker joined the Baggies in January 2005 as a free agent after his successful spell at Everton.

West Bromwich Albion's Kevin Campbell celebrates after the Barclays Premiership match against Portsmouth at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Sunday May 15, 2005

He helped Albion stay in the Premier League that season under Bryan Robson, finishing 17th, marking the first time a club had been at the bottom of the league on Christmas Day and gone on to survive relegation.

His impact on the ‘great escape’ season was felt with important goals against Manchester City, Birmingham and Crystal Palace.

Campbell then stayed at Albion for the 2005/06 season when Albion were eventually relegated, finishing 19th. They went down alongside Birmingham and Sunderland.

The forward then left Albion that summer and joined Cardiff in a free transfer, his final club before retiring.

West Bromwich Albion manager Bryan Robson (L) is drenched by player Kevin Campbell after the Barclays Premiership match against Portsmouth at The Hawthorns

He managed six goals in 49 Albion appearances and is fondly remembered for the part he played in that ‘great escape’ season.

Campbell also had a successful career where he won a league title with Arsenal and then became a fan favourite at Everton, where he played from 1999 to 2005.