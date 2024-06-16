New plans for shisha lounge, restaurant and cocktail bar at former discount store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A planning application to convert the former Ex-Catalogue Direct shop in Bearwood into a new shisha bar restaurant and cocktail bar has been submitted to Sandwell Council by Deniz Akgul.

The plans promise a shisha bar and restaurant on the ground and first floors, with a cocktail bar on the second floor as well as new roof terraces along Anderson Road – which was previously wallpaper and paint discount store Home Zone.

Drawings accompanying the application show new Nemrut Cocktail Bar signs.

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 11pm from Monday to Friday and Sunday and 8am to 11.30pm every Saturday.

A statement included with the application said: “This proposal suggests transforming an existing structure into two distinct areas: a cocktail bar with entertainment spaces and a combined restaurant and shisha bar.

“The plan includes modifications to the facade, interior, and rooftop to enhance aesthetics and functionality, creating a unique and sophisticated destination for dining, entertainment, and leisure.”

According to the planning application, the full plans include the “proposed part change of use to shisha bar/takeaway to ground floor, restaurant/bar to first floor with rear extension and alterations to first-floor roof to create roof terrace for an external seating area with balustrade.” The plan goes on to include a “cocktail bar with entertainment space at second floor with roof extensions, dormer windows, roof terrace with balustrades and fenestration alterations to ground and first-floor side".

The new shisha bar, restaurant and cocktail bar would sit opposite soon-to-be-built bedsits on Bearwood Road. Last year, Sandwell Council approved the planning application to convert part of the ground floor and first and second floors at 576-578 Bearwood Road and build a two-storey rear extension to accommodate 19 bedsits.

Also this week, Bearwood entertainment venue the Windsor Complex was granted permission to open until the early hours.

The Windsor Complex in Bearwood High Street, home to an Indian grill, bowling alley and arcade, can now open until 3.30am every day after plans were given the seal of approval by Sandwell Council’s licensing committee.

Several neighbours raised objections ahead of June 11’s licensing hearing who said their lives were plagued by loud noise and drunk and rowdy behaviour coming from the Bearwood venue.

A number of residents in adjoining Dunsford Road said the problems they faced would only be made worse by the venue opening until the early hours.