Family pays loving tribute to Harry Takhar as mental health charity fundraiser tops £10,000

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

The discovery was made in a woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, near Madeley in Telford, shortly before midday on Monday. Harjinder, also known as Harry, had been missing since the morning of Sunday, October 2.

A Facebook page, which now has 8,400 members, was set up shortly afterwards to assist in the search for Harry.

Harry's family had campaigned across the West Midlands in a bid to bring him home, with the family having links to the Smethwick, Bearwood and Greater Birmingham areas.

Now, people have taken to the page to express their condolences and sadness at the news.

Harry's wife, Ran Takhar, thanked people for their support, and announced that the family have set up a JustGiving page to fundraise for the mental health charity, Mind.

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

Ran said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single one of you for the ongoing love and support you have shown our family throughout this extremely difficult time.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled by the number of people who have rallied around us over the last four months. Your prayers and kind hearts have built this family’s strength, and for that we will forever be grateful.

"Harry, referred to as ‘Peter’ by family and childhood friends, had a zest for life and a strong passion for serving his community. To honour his memory and ensure his legacy lives on, we have set up a JustGiving page to raise vital donations to support the work of the charitable cause, Mind.

"1/4 of us will experience a mental health problem throughout our lives. As a family, this charity means so much to us and we would really appreciate it if you could please donate to this fantastic cause.

"Thank you so much for all your support.

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

On the JustGiving page, Harry's daughter, Yazz Takhar, said: "Harry, referred to as 'Peter' by family and childhood friends, was many things; a loving husband, a father to four children (and two beautiful labradors - Maxwell & Jack), and a die-hard Leeds United fan.

"Above all, Harry had a glowing aura and was a source of inspiration to everyone he crossed paths with in his life. He lived life to the fullest, in the present moment, and taught those surrounding him to recognise the beauty in themselves, others, and the wonderful world in which we all live.

"There are moments which we'll hugely miss, such as Harry's singing and dancing outbursts in the kitchen, the stories he would share about his travels around India, and the cups of tea he would brew to perfection.

"While these are now cherished memories, we, as a family, know that Harry's legacy of bringing people together in love and light will live on forever."