Children kept in Oldbury school after police called to 'disturbance involving youths'

By James Vukmirovic

Schoolchildren were kept in their classrooms this afternoon after police were called to deal with a disturbance nearby.

The pupils were left inside Perryfields Academy during the incident. Photo: Google Street Map

Perryfields Academy in Oldbury sent out a series of texts to inform parents that it would keep all children in school until the police incident had been resolved.

The incident started at 3.31pm when the first text was sent to parents. It read: "Afternoon. Due to safeguarding, there is a delay regarding the students leaving school."

It was followed by a second text, which read: "Students will be dismissed from the main entrance only in the next 5 -10 minutes."

Parents waiting outside the school to pick up their children then received a third message around 3.49pm.

This message read: "We have been alerted by the police of an incident in the local area,

"The police have advised that we keep all children in school until it is resolved.

"All children are accounted for and in class as we await further instruction."

The pupils were eventually able to leave the academy and head home just after 4pm.

West Midlands Police later confirmed that officers were called to reports of a "disturbance involving a number of youths on Tame Road" just before 4pm.

A spokesperson said: "Officers arrived and the group dispersed. Officers remain in the area and enquiries continue.

"One person was arrested for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

"No one is believed to have been injured at this stage."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

