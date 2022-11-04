New knife bin installed in Sandwell

The safe and secure metal box is the 24th of its kind in the region, to be funded by the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.

The bins are designed so people can dispose of knives, blades and other dangerous objects in a safe way.

The latest bin will be fitted in the Windmill Shopping Centre in Cape Hill.

The roll out of the bins is part of a concerted effort by the PCC, Simon Foster, to tackle violence and reduce harm across the West Midlands.

All the knives and weapons deposited into the bins are destroyed.

Knife crime has more than doubled in the West Midlands since 2012.

Thousands of knives have already been placed into the bins across Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country.

Mr Foster said: “These bins are just one measure we are taking to get knives off our streets.

“The bins are providing people with a legal and safe way to dispose of knives, which they shouldn’t be carrying. Every knife placed into a surrender bin is potentially a life saved.

“These bins prove most effective when the community wants them and the message I have been receiving loud and clear is that more are needed.

“I am committed to constant and unremitting action to prevent and reduce violence, protect people and save lives.”

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for communities, added: “Taking knives off our streets is an effective way of tackling the serious issue of knife crime in our communities.

“The culture of carrying a weapon is one we must try to eradicate, and it’s great to see this bin being installed in Smethwick during the Safer 6 campaign.

“I’d like to encourage people with knives they shouldn’t be carrying to deposit them safely in this bin, with no questions asked.”

Sergeant Kevin Willetts, from Smethwick neighbourhood team, said: "We all know the dangers of knives and we're continuing to do all we can to remove these dangerous weapons off our streets.