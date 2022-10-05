Staff member at Sandwell College wins two prestigious awards celebrating female achievement

Rupinder Sandhu has won the West Midlands Inspirational Female Leader 2022 award.

Rupinder Sandhu, who works at Sandwell College as the curriculum manager for visual arts, was "shocked" to come home with two trophies from The Women’s Awards.

As well as winning the West Midlands Outstanding BAME Female Leader award, Rupinder also bagged the West Midlands Inspirational Female Leader 2022.

Rupinder said: "I wanted to share my extremely good news that I have been awarded West Midlands Outstanding BAME Female Leader.

"The biggest surprise and shock is that I have also been awarded West Midlands Inspirational Female Leader 2022 by founder of the Women's Awards Sandra Pollock OBE MA, with the help of the judging panel which consists high established and inspirational leaders in their fields.

"This was chosen out of all the West Midlands finalists from all categories!"

She went on to say: "I want to show the importance of the creative industry within society and educate young people to follow their passions and take the stigma away of studying a creative subject.

"I want to encourage more young women to aspire to becoming independent and empowered leaders for our society."

The Women’s Awards celebrates the regional contribution of women across the East and West Midlands.

The purpose is to raise awareness, recognise and celebrate the hard work and valuable contribution of women from all cultures, communities, and sectors.

The awards ceremony was held at Colwick Hall in Nottingham on September 9, where a tribute and minute's silence was held in honour of the late Queen.

Sandra Pollock OBE, founder of The Women’s Awards, said: "Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated a commitment of service to others, to her role as monarch and to her nation.